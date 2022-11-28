Colorado wants to make its big buildings more efficient — but first it needs their energy data

Colorado officials want to bring the state's biggest buildings in line with its climate goals, but it needs to know how much energy they're using to get started.

Owners and managers of most buildings over 50,000 square feet have until Dec. 1 to report their energy usage to the state. The "benchmarking" rule is an initial step as Colorado acts on a 2021 climate law, which requires the operators of large buildings to cut their climate-warming emissions 7 percent by 2026 and 20 percent by 2030.

The new program is an early test as Gov. Jared Polis’ administration attempts to meet Colorado's ambitious climate goals. After transportation and electricity generation, buildings account for the third-largest share of Colorado's contribution to global warming, representing 20 percent of emissions in 2019, according to state estimates.

It's also one area where the administration expects climate policy could reduce costs for building operators. Polis’ greenhouse gas roadmap — a wishlist of his administration's climate policies — identifies building efficiency as a "no-regrets action" because it both saves money on utility bills and avoids carbon dioxide emissions.

But building owners aren't exactly leaping into compliance.

The Colorado Energy Office worked with county assessors to identify about 8,300 large buildings covered by the new law. With less than two weeks until the deadline, about 35 percent have either submitted energy usage reports or are working with state officials to meet the deadline, said Keith Hay, a senior policy director at the Colorado Energy Office.

"I would really encourage anyone listening who thinks they have a covered building, please get in touch," Hay said. "We have a lot of resources to help."

Building owners and managers won’t face any fees or fines if they miss the deadline. Hay said the law authorizes the state to assess civil penalties for failing to report energy usage starting in 2024, but not before then.

Hay doesn't attribute the low reporting rate to the current lack of enforceable punishments — or any other single factor. Instead, he said building owners and managers need time to learn about the program and the "benefits of better understanding their energy use." In many cases, he said building operators don’t even know they use more energy than comparable buildings nearby.