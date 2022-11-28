Kaiser Permanente to offer abortion services in response to long Planned Parenthood wait times

Kaiser Permanente in Colorado is now offering expanded abortion services to its patients in response to long wait times at abortion clinics.

In a statement, the healthcare provider said that in the past, patients were referred to external partners, including Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains, for care. But when neighboring states passed restrictive abortion laws after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the wait times at those clinics have become longer, limiting options and creating complications for patients.

“We understand this is a complicated, sensitive, and divisive topic. We also believe that expanding services to ensure that all members have access to safe, timely, and appropriate care is consistent with our commitment to the overall health of our members,” reads the statement from Kaiser Permanente. “We acknowledge and respect the differing and deeply held personal beliefs on all sides of this issue.”

In Colorado, Kaiser Permanente has about 520,000 members.

At Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains clinics, the wait time for a first-trimester abortion appointment increased to 22 days from 13 days before Texas banned abortions after six weeks of gestation last year.

“This is the choice that the woman makes and we are there for them and support them and we take care of them,” said an employee of Kaiser Permanente in the Denver area. CPR is not using the employee’s name to protect their identity.

Abortion providers across the state have seen an influx of patients from out of state. Across the Rocky Mountain region, out-of-state patients make up about 39 percent of the patients Planned Parenthood sees for abortion care, according to data provided by the organization. Patients to Colorado are traveling primarily from Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona.