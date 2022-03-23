Landmark bill protecting the right to an abortion in Colorado law is heading to the governor

The Reproductive Health Equity Act, which would enshrine the right to an abortion in Colorado law, cleared the Democratic-controlled state legislature on Wednesday. The bill’s next stop is Gov. Jared Polis, who has said he will sign it.

Supporters say it’s important for Colorado to codify protections in the law because the U.S. Supreme court could overturn or significantly weaken Roe v. Wade this summer and some Republican-led states like Texas already have near-total abortion bans in place.

“We're seeing conservative state legislatures across the country move forward bills that will lead to more people dying, quite frankly,” said one of the sponsors of HB-1279, state Sen. Julie Gonzales. “And this is our opportunity to ensure that we respect an individual's reproductive healthcare decision.”

On the same day the bill passed, Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains announced it has received its largest single donation ever — a $20 million dollar donation from MacKenzie Scott, the philanthropist ex-wife of Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.