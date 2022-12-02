Colorado Weather: Wind gusts bring power outages and the threat of wildfires and avalanches

Wind gusts caused power outages, dust plumes, and fire and avalanche danger Friday and through the weekend — a classic Colorado weather conundrum.

Metro Denver had multiple power outages Friday afternoon. CORE Electric reports 109 residents lost power in Jefferson, Douglas, and Elbert counties. Jefferson County had the most number of residents impacted.

In Aurora, Denver and Glendale, Xcel Energy said nine outages impacted over 4,400 residents. Both utilities expect to restore power in their respective areas later Friday afternoon.

Areas outside of metro Denver, like Fort Collins and Colorado Springs, also have outages but residents were not as severely impacted. Xcel reported six outages impacting 229 residents in Boulder.

The National Weather Service said fire danger was high in Southeast Colorado Friday through 5 p.m. Drivers traveling on the northern and southern portion of the I-25 corridor should be cautious. Blowing dust could make travel dangerous and difficult, especially in southwest and northeast Colorado.