Colorado weather: Blizzard conditions expected east of Denver, up to a foot of snow in many mountain communities

A large winter storm system is forecast to sweep across the state this week. It could dump up to a foot of snow in many mountain communities and bring blizzard-like conditions to a stretch of the plains northeast of Denver.

In Denver itself, accumulations will likely vary east to west. Models currently show the brunt of the storm skipping over the I-25 corridor.

Adverse travel conditions are expected to begin Monday afternoon and last through at least Tuesday in many areas, according to the National Weather Service. Visibility on major mountain passes will be limited.

The storm will likely leave about a foot of snow in Aspen, Vail and Steamboat Springs.

Interstates on the Eastern Plains could see whiteout conditions and damaging wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour.