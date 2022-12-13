Colorado weather: Blizzard shuts down most eastern Colorado roads like I-70, dumps snow on mountain towns

As of 7 a.m., airlines had canceled over 50 flights out of Denver International Airport due to the weather, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. More delays are likely as the storm moves further east and disrupts air travel in other states.

Snow totals range. But the National Weather Service forecasts up to 11 inches of accumulation for many Eastern Plains communities, including Fort Morgan and Wiggins, by the end of the day Tuesday.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour during the day, causing whiteout conditions on roadways. The NWS said travel is not recommended and could be dangerous. The storm is expected to last through Wednesday morning, with strong winds and freezing temperatures expected to stick around the plains through mid-week.

In many mountain communities, the storm dumped a healthy layer of powder overnight Monday. Light snow is expected to continue through mid-week at higher elevations, leaving between 6 to 10 inches around Vail Pass.

Steamboat Springs reported over a foot of snow during the storm so far.

Avalanche conditions in Northern Colorado have worsened due to the weather. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center warned against backcountry recreation for the Park and Elkhead Ranges in Routt County, as well as Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Ranges through at least Wednesday.

Denver and other Front Range communities largely missed out on the brunt of the storm. But temperatures plunged to around freezing overnight Tuesday in metro Denver and Colorado Springs.

Highs along the Front Range are expected to stick around freezing through at least Friday.