Michael Bennet proposes a bill that would reform the farmworkers’ visa program

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet unveiled a bill today that would reform a temporary guest worker program used by many agricultural workers and offer a pathway to citizenship.

The Affordable and Secure Food Act would provide H-2A visas for year-round jobs, set up a program for farmworkers and their families to earn legal status after 10 years of work, and establish a mandatory, electronic employment verification system for agricultural work nationwide.

“This may be our last, best chance to save family farms in this country, and all of us should come together,” Bennet, a Colorado Democrat, said at a press conference discussing the labor crisis the American agriculture industry has faced for years.

The bill would freeze the adverse effect wage rate, the minimum wage for U.S. or foreign workers in the agriculture industry, for 2023 and then would cap wage increases for 10 years at three percent

The number of year-round visas would not exceed 26,000 for the first three years and then for the next six years would only be increased by up to 15 percent over the previous year.

It would also clarify protections for workers, including mandating mediation before a worker can sue their employer under the Agricultural Worker Protection Act. It would also prohibit frivolous lawsuits.

This move, however, also shows the difficulty of getting anything immigration-related done.

For more than two years, Bennet and Republican Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho had been working to come to a compromise on the issue using the House-passed Farm Workforce Modernization Act. This smaller bill is a sign that the effort has failed.

Bennet said he was “disappointed” and admitted there have been problems disentangling what this bill does with the politics surrounding border security and immigration writ large.

“I think we have to set that politics aside if we’re going to do the right thing for American agriculture,” Bennet said.

A Crapo spokesperson said the two lawmakers were unable "to reach a bipartisan agreement on critical employer-related components of the bill, despite their best efforts."