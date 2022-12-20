Parents and teachers want the Cherry Creek School District to live stream its board meetings for the convenience — and the protection

And not just the formal board meetings, she likes the study sessions. That’s where board members hash out policy. (Confession, I do too.)

“I'm always the only person from the public there, which is kind of interesting. I show up and I learn.”

Cherry Creek district holds its meetings at a different school every month. One Monday night, Welch realized she didn’t want to drive all the way across town to get to this particular meeting. She also has to find a sitter for one of her sons, who has a severe disability. So, she decided to watch it online.

“And then I was like, wait, they don't have it online,” she said. “This is crazy.”

Welch did some research. She discovered that Cherry Creek is the only major school district in Colorado that doesn’t live stream its school board meetings. Even many rural districts do.

Further, it didn’t post the audio on the district website, so people who couldn’t attend couldn’t listen or watch either. Most school districts post the video immediately after the meeting.

But many districts, including Cherry Creek, became experts at live-streaming meetings during the pandemic. They discovered teachers and parents like the convenience, not to mention the peace of live streaming because of the atmosphere in some board rooms. The vast majority of major districts, if they weren’t already streaming, decided to make it permanent — except Cherry Creek.

Colorado’s open meetings law doesn’t require school boards to live stream. The meeting just has to be open to the public. And the meeting has to be recorded, with no requirement to post it.

“But here we are in 2022, and one of the things we learned is we can use technology to bring government closer to the people,” said Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition, a watchdog for governmental transparency. “Why not continue providing that service to your community?”

Welch contacted Cherry Creek board members.

No answer. So, she spoke at a board meeting, challenging the board to open the process, “to make the tent bigger, to broadcast/live stream all of your public meetings.”

Welch came back the next month. No response. And the next month.

“I think it’s a bit of a travesty that only able-bodied, privileged people like myself who are able to get here are the ones who are able to listen to the meetings and speak to the board so I really urge the board in the name of equity to really consider this.”

Each time, she asks for the same thing.

“When a big district doesn’t do it, you wonder why not?” Roberts said.

Jenny/Brundin Members of the public wait to give public comment about the district’s equity programs at a November Cherry Creek School District board meeting.

The district declined an interview with CPR. But at a November school board meeting, board chair Kelly Bates explained that it’s been the tradition in the Cherry Creek district to hold meetings at schools in every area of the district. The board doesn’t have a permanent boardroom.

“We choose to go out into the community to meet families where they are,” Bates said. “This gives every family the opportunity to attend the meeting at a school that is close in proximity.”

The district argues that because it travels from school to school for its monthly meeting, it’s not able to live stream.

Welch doesn’t buy it.

“You know, 20 years ago that was great, and it was very cutting edge and revolutionary, but I think nowadays, people really would prefer to participate remotely,” she said.

There are a number of reasons people want new ways to access board meetings.

CPR reached out to parents and teachers in districts that have live streaming. They like it because it’s convenient and they don’t have time to wait three hours in person to give a two- or three-minute public comment.

“Weeknights are busy,” said parent Meg Furlow. “Getting home from work, dinner, after-school activities, and bedtime. Virtual meetings allow us to stay involved with what is going on. It makes elected officials more accessible and hopefully accountable to the public.”

Other parents can’t afford to go to meetings.

“It’s another way to temper privilege in our community,” said parent Tammy Overacker. “Some families simply cannot pay for a sitter for a school board meeting. Often these are our already marginalized groups. Giving the option to participate virtually allows for community-wide participation.”

Many of these districts, like Douglas County and Denver, even allow remote testimony during public comment. That’s a relief to some community members who find the rhetoric and emotions at some public comment sessions disturbing. It started over mask wearing and grew to other issues like learning about race in school.

The Douglas County School District director of security and safety sent a letter to community member and former county GOP officer Stephen Collier for exhibiting “threatening and intimidating behavior” at a board meeting last year. Video depicts him “aggressively” lunging toward another person in the audience, the letter stated.

Douglas County School District screen grab Community member Stephen Collier is shown lunging towards another community member at a Douglas County School District board meeting September 28, 2021, in a video screen grab.

“Everyone in the meeting plays an important part in modeling appropriate behavior and promoting an environment that is fair, safe and dignified,” the letter read. “At this time you are no longer permitted to attend future Board of Education meetings or forums in person.”

Some members of the public routinely attack school board members and district officials, who they’ve called “sociopaths, dictators and tyrants.”

One woman at Greeley Evans 6 school board meeting last week shouted at individual board members by name, calling them “disgusting” and claiming there’s a Satanic symbol in the district logo. Misinformation abounds, with another woman accusing the board of “letting porn and bestiality and incest and rape into our schools.”

Some audience members are disruptive. Board chair Michael Mathews eventually had to slam down his gavel and adjourn the meeting “because we have no sense of order from the participants.”

A month ago, the board even considered eliminating public comment, which is legal in the state.

“I feel for them not knowing what to do about that because they didn't used to have to deal with stuff like that. It’s awful. We have to find a way to do it civilly,” said Roberts of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition.

During District 49's school board meeting last week, a community member dressed as Santa performed a rap against teaching social-emotional learning (SEL), which enables teachers to weave into instruction skills like how to control emotions and how to be respectful to others.