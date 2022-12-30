Where to recycle Christmas trees around Colorado

Setting up a Christmas tree and decorations is one big, holiday-sized task. Taking them down when the festivities are over is another one altogether.

And finding a place to dispose of them while being environmentally friendly can feel daunting.

But, fear not, there are several options around Colorado to take your Christmas tree and decorations — and avoid that landfill.

Denver

Treecycle is a seasonal program offered by Denver. It discards Christmas trees into mulch after the holiday season. Free Treecycle mulch is available to Denver residents at the Mulch Giveaway and Compost Sale in May. Natural trees will only be accepted. Only Denver residents are eligible for this program.

Collections for this season run Jan. 2 through Jan 31.

As for some weekend drop sites:

The following locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Cherry Creek Transfer Station - 7301 E. Jewell Ave.

Havana Nursery - 10450 Smith Rd.

Central Platte Campus - 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Note, these locations will be closed on Jan. 16 in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

These locations will be open on Saturdays Jan.14, 21, and 28.

Sloan’s Lake Northwest Parking Lot - W. Byron Pl. and Yates St.

Bruce Randolph - E.40th Ave. and Steele St.

Fred Thomas Park - 2400 Quebec St.

Evie Dennis School Campus - 4800 Telluride St.

Central Platte Campus - 1271 W. Bayaud Ave.

Carson Elementary - 5420 E. 1st Ave.

Kennedy High School - Newland St. and Brown Pl.

Slavens Elementary - 3000 S. Clayton St.

Congress Park - 850 N. Josephine St.

To Recycle Lights

The City of Denver is collecting holiday lights through Jan. 7 the following locations:

Cherry Creek Recycling Drop-Off at the intersection of S. Quebec and E. Cherry Creek South Dr. They are open Tuesday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed on Sundays, Mondays, and city holidays.

Blue Star Recyclers at 953 Decatur St. They are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., closed on Sunday.

Note that Blue Star is currently closed through the New Year and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 2.

Arvada

Stenger Fields at West 58th Ave and Oak St. is accepting trees through Monday, Jan. 16. Drop off times are between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mulch will be available free of charge at the drop site location during the collection period.

Aurora

Three sites are offering collection through Monday, Jan. 9:

Del Mar Park, 12000 E. Sixth Ave. (At Peoria Street in the west parking lot.)

Saddle Rock Golf Course, 21705 E. Arapahoe Road (west of E-470)

Olympic Park, 15501 E. Yale Ave. (East of Chambers Road.)

Boulder County/City of Boulder

Western Disposal is accepting trees through Jan. 31. Trees can be picked up curbside on residential compost day until Jan. 31. If the tree is longer than 6 feet, please cut off and place in the compost bin. For more information, check out the Eco-Living Guide: Holiday Guide

Castle Rock

Four sites are offering collection though Jan. 31:

Founders Park, 4671 Enderud Blvd.

Metzler Ranch Park, 4175 Trail Boss Dr..

Paintbrush Park, 3492 Meadows Blvd.

Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Road, for tree drop off and mulch pick up.

Douglas County

Three sites are offering collection through Jan. 31:

Bayou Gulch, 4815 Fox Sparrow Road, Parker.

Challenger Regional Park, 17299 E. Lincoln Ave. in Parker.

Fairgrounds Regional Park, 500 Fairgrounds Dr., Castle Rock.

Highland Heritage Regional Park, 9651 S. Quebec St., Highlands Ranch.

Mulch is available on-site while supplies last on a self-serve basis.

Fort Collins

Three sites are offering collection for $5 per tree:

Ewing Landscape Materials 3501 E. Prospect Ave.

City of Fort Collins: Timberline Recycling Center - Hard to Recycle Materials Yard, 1903 S. Timberline Rd.

Larimer County Green Waste Program, 5887 S. Taft Hill Rd.

Greeley

Greeley and Weld County residents can recycle Christmas trees at the Greeley Organic Waste Center through Jan 31. at GROW Center on 1130 E 8th St. from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Highland Ranch

Three sites are offering collection through Jan. 16:

Dad Clark Park, 3385 Asterbrook Cir.

Redstone Park, 3280 Redstone Park Cir.

Toepfer Park, 9480 Venneford Ranch Rd.

Mesa County

The Mesa County Organic Materials Composting Facility is collecting Christmas trees through Jan. 7. Located on 3071 U.S. Highway 50 in Grand Junction, they are open Tuesday-Saturday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Parker

Drop-off trees through Jan. 29. At Salisbury Park (West paved parking lot), 111920 S. Motsenbocker Road, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Colorado Springs and Pueblo:

