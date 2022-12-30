Where you can recycle your Christmas tree in Colorado Springs and Pueblo

Your Christmas tree can be the gift that keeps on giving when you recycle it. Natural trees can be made into mulch instead of ending up in a landfill. Just make sure to take everything off the tree before dropping it off.

Here’s where you can take your tree to get recycled:

Colorado Springs

TreeCycle - Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 7-8 from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the locations below. With a $5 suggested donation proceeds go to Colorado Spring Youth Sports, the El Pomar Youth Sports Park and six other area youth service organizations. You can also get free mulch when available, call (719) 520-7878 for details.

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road and Old Denver Highway)

Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodman Road and McLaughlin Road)

Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor Drive)

UC Health Park (Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard)

Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road and 30th Street)

Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Ave and Union Boulevard)

Rocky Top Resources - Dec. 27-30 and Jan. 3-14 and Jan. 17-31, 7:30 a.m. -5 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays. Cost includes $5 per tree, with proceeds going to Colorado Youth organizations. It is located at 1755 E. Las Vegas St.

Cheyenne Mountain State Park Visitor Center - From 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Dec. 30-31; Jan. 2; Jan. 7-8. There is a $5 donation suggested. It is located at 410 JL Ranch Heights Rd.

Pueblo

Pueblo Recycleworks - Jan. 5-6 1 p.m. - 6pm, Jan. 7-8 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Jan. 12-13 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Jan. 14-15 10 a.m.-2 p.m. there is no cost and mulch is available at no cost on a first come first served basis on Jan. 13-14. The location is 1595 Stockyard Rd.

