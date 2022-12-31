This Ukrainian refugee is sharing her country’s history, culture and spirit through cooking classes in Fort Collins

On a recent Monday evening in downtown Fort Collins, 48-year-old chef Tetiana Stratilat taught a class of 16 people how to make chicken Kiev, a grain pudding called kutya and a braided sweet bread.

Groups of four chopped and simmered at cooking stations, listening to her directions which blended in stories about Ukraine. Afterward, the class joined together to eat the dishes they’d prepared.

It was a three-hour Ukrainian cooking class, like the ones Cooking Studio Fort Collins owner and founder Trish O’Neill has coordinated since she opened in Old Town in 2015. Local chefs offer classes there, so residents can pay to learn about cuisine from Italy, India and other countries.

But this class — and others Stratilat will give in coming months — was different. Stratilat is a Ukrainian refugee who escaped via Germany and arrived in Colorado on June 13, a few months after Russia invaded her homeland. Since arriving, she has been offering cooking classes as a volunteer, and she donates what she earns to a non-profit organization that helps Ukrainians.

Her arrival to the U.S. has been action-packed. She began living in the neighboring town of Timnath and immediately sought a work permit.

“When you come to [a] strange country, you haven’t any permissions [to work], but anyway, I had and still have [a] big wish to help my country,” she said, in developing, but clear, English.

“And while I was waiting for work permission, I decided, ‘Don’t just sit and wait.’”