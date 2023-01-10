From a gig worker to educators and retired military, there are a ton of new lawmakers in the state legislature. Let’s meet 9 of them

What's one thing you feel you bring to the legislature, in terms of your background, experience or ideas?

What motivated me to come into politics is just being a voice for the people that they don't have a voice. Military seems to be a very thankful job — you can't go in uniform anywhere without getting a ‘thank you for your service.’ Law enforcement doesn't get the same luxury. It is the most thankless job I can think of… I became a vocal advocate for it, but never really had a platform to talk about it publicly. But still seeing laws coming through that were further and further restricting and diminishing the abilities of law enforcement officers to keep our communities safe. I wanted to be an active member to help prevent those bills and laws going into effect and pushing for legislation that will help law enforcement and our first responders and protectors to better do their jobs to keep us safe in our communities.

What's the thing that has surprised you most since being elected?

“It is very busy… Even before you get sworn in there was a lot of work that went into preparing and getting things in order. I think quite a lot of people have a perception that anyone in politics is in it for the money. It's clearly not the case. We are not here for the money… The surprising thing for me is how many people are willing to reach across the aisle to make things work better.

What's one policy you're most excited to work on?

I want to fix Colorado's mental health deficiencies. Colorado is the worst state in the country as far as mental health, long-term treatment for mental illness. And to be able to at least start building that back up, get us near the top 10 before I can get out of (the) legislature. I'd love to be able to take part in that because as people are focusing on crime and focusing on the tools that people use in crime, whether it be a vehicle, a knife, firearm, whatever, people aren't focusing on what's behind the person committing the crime, which is usually addiction and mental illness, which work hand in hand.