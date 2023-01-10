Remembering Charles ‘Chas’ Wetherbee

Colorado’s musical community received devastating news this week: violinist Charles Wetherbee lost his battle with cancer in the early hours of January 9. The Boulder Philharmonic concertmaster was 56.

Charles Wetherbee, or “Chas” as he was known, debuted at age six with his hometown orchestra, the Buffalo Philharmonic, under conductor Symon Bychkov. He toured the world as a soloist, a founding member of of the Grammy-nominated Carpe Diem String Quartet, and as a member of orchestras such as the Philadelphia Chamber Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra of Bogota, Japan Philharmonic and Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Mexico. Wetherbee was Principal Second Violin with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington D.C. for five years before becoming concertmaster of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra for 16 years.

Since 2012, Wetherbee has served as associate professor of violin at the University of Colorado Boulder. He was an alumnus of the National Repertory Orchestra, ran the Snake River Music Festival in Dillon, Colo. for many years and became Concertmaster of the Boulder Philharmonic in 2014.

“We have lost one of our most beloved colleagues, and we send our condolences to his family, friends, and students,” said the Boulder Philharmonic in a statement. “His warmth, enthusiasm, and passion for music will forever be remembered and missed by all of us at the Boulder Phil.”

Wetherbee was scheduled to play Mozart’s Violin Concerto No. 5 with the Boulder Philharmonic on January 22. That concert is now scheduled to be dedicated to Wetherbee.