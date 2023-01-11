U.S. Air Force Academy cadet dies after unspecified medical emergency

A sophomore cadet football player at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs is dead following an unspecified medical emergency on Monday.

The academy said 21-year-old Hunter Brown of Lake Charles, Louisiana, collapsed while leaving his dorm for class on Monday morning. An Air Force Academy press release said first responders were called, but were unsuccessful in reviving Brown.

“Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark. “The entire U.S. Air Force Academy mourns his loss, and our hearts and condolences are with his family, his squadron, and all who were touched by this incredible young man.”

Courtesy Air Force Academy Air Force Academy Cadet Hunter Brown died after an unspecified medical emergency Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

On Tuesday, cadets were given the option of seeking support services on campus rather than their morning classes. The services included consultations from campus religious leaders and mental health professionals.

Brown graduated from the on-site U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021. In addition to playing for the football team, he was pursuing a major in management and a minor in French.

Head football coach Troy Calhoun called Brown a joy to coach.

“He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter,” Calhoun said. “We love our great brother, and our thoughts and prayers are with Hunter’s incredible soul and his family.”

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office are investigating Brown’s death.