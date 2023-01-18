I-70 Shut Down after multiple semi trucks crash in snow storm

Troopers spokesperson Gary Cutler said the semi-truck pile up also caused additional car accidents.

“We also have approximately 12 to 13 passenger vehicles that have wrecked as well,” Cutler said. We have about 50 to 60 semis that are kind of stuck in the road there because of the crash along with multiple vehicles.”

Several of the semi truck fuel tanks also ruptured during the crash. Hazmat teams were cleaning up the wreckage into the night Wednesday. No injuries were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.

Just yesterday, Westbound I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon was closed for most of the afternoon after a crash involving four semi trucks including a gasoline tanker.