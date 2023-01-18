I-70 Shut Down after multiple semi trucks crash in snow storm
I-70 is shutdown in both directions just east of Aurora, at Air Park Road, to the Kansas border after a large crash on the interstate. Troopers say a semi-truck was heading eastbound when it jack-knifed Wednesday afternoon near Strasburg, about an hour east of Aurora. That caused a wreck of eight additional semi trucks.
Troopers spokesperson Gary Cutler said the semi-truck pile up also caused additional car accidents.
“We also have approximately 12 to 13 passenger vehicles that have wrecked as well,” Cutler said. We have about 50 to 60 semis that are kind of stuck in the road there because of the crash along with multiple vehicles.”
Several of the semi truck fuel tanks also ruptured during the crash. Hazmat teams were cleaning up the wreckage into the night Wednesday. No injuries were reported as of Wednesday afternoon.
Just yesterday, Westbound I-70 in the Glenwood Canyon was closed for most of the afternoon after a crash involving four semi trucks including a gasoline tanker.
The tanker was ruptured in the process. Over 3,000 gallons were spilled onto the roadway. Crews drained and transferred the remaining gasoline into another tanker. The cleanup took several hours.
The interstate reopened shortly before 6:00 p.m. No injuries were reported from the crash.
Investigations into both crashes are ongoing.
