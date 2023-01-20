Benzene pollution could be another consequence of recent malfunctions at Suncor Energy

Recent malfunctions at the Suncor Energy refinery in Commerce City not only injured two employees and forced the company to temporarily pause operations. They may have caused an illegal release of carcinogenic benzene into an adjacent waterway.

The company reported the release to state regulators on Jan. 6, noting elevated benzene levels in one of its permitted discharge locations on Sand Creek. The state permit allows the refinery’s operators to release water with benzene concentrations of 5 micrograms per liter. Samples taken on the two previous days show levels reached 7 and 9 micrograms per liter respectively.

The potential violation occurred due to the "discharge from industrial wastewater," according to a report and emails in the state’s public pollution database. It notes the company responded by working to determine and correct the cause but doesn't offer a more thorough explanation.

Emails attached to the pollution report provide some clarity.

A message from Heather Young, the field services section manager for the Colorado Water Pollution Control Division, said the elevated benzene levels "may be related" to a fire at the refinery. The event could have caused the facility's wastewater system to collect reformate — a high-octane ingredient in gasoline — which bypassed an on-site water treatment plant and flushed into Sand Creek, she wrote.

"As a response, Suncor is isolating areas that may be contributing to benzene in the collection system," Young noted in her message.

Benzene is a common chemical known to cause blood cancer. In 2011, benzene pollution concerns forced Suncor to build a 30-foot-deep barrier to keep contaminated groundwater out of Sand Creek, which feeds directly into the South Platte River.

Nearby communities — including Brighton, Thornton, and Aurora — use the waterway to supply some of their drinking water supply, according to a recent report from the environmental advocacy group Earthjustice. Other water districts rely on the South Platte River for irrigation.