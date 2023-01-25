Sending US tanks to Ukraine receives bipartisan support from Colorado congressional delegation

Many Colorado congress members are applauding President Joe Biden’s decision to send 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a coordinated effort with allies announced Wednesday.

“A couple of months ago I didn't think it was time to send the tanks in because I didn't think the logistics and the support and sustainment were appropriate,” Democratic Rep. Jason Crow said. “But I think we're now at the point where we can do that, we can do it effectively,” he said.

Crow, who sits on the Armed Services Committee and has traveled to Ukraine, noted the move is part of an international effort led by the United States.

Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn, who also sits on Armed Services and is a member of the Congressional Ukrainian Caucus, said in a statement “These tanks, alongside the German Leopard 2, will bolster Ukrainian defense efforts and enhance their fight to end the ongoing Russian invasion.”

Several other Republicans, such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed with the Biden Administration’s decision, which comes as Germany also announced it would send tanks to Ukraine after bowing to international pressure.

“Today’s announcement builds on the hard work and commitment from countries around the world, led by the United States of America, to help Ukraine defend its sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” Biden said. “That’s what this is about: helping Ukraine defend and protect Ukrainian land.”

Freshman Rep. Yadira Caraveo said the stakes are enormous, “for the future of Ukraine, and the world order. I’m glad the White House, along with other world leaders, are taking the necessary steps to support Ukraine in this fight.”

Democratic Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet both supported the move.

“Ukrainians are putting up a brave fight against Putin’s aggression,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “Sending Abrams tanks shows our confidence they can win, and our commitment to help them see this through.”

A spokesperson for Sen. Michael Bennet, who serves on the Select Committee on Intelligence, said Bennet, “believes we need to continue working with our partners to support the Ukrainians with critical capabilities to meet the evolving threats from [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

Only far right Rep. Lauren Boebert criticized the decision, tweeting, “I absolutely don’t trust [Biden’s] discretion in distributing heavy American military equipment.”

Boebert’s opinion remains a minority within Congress.