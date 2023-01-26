GENz Voices: CPR News speaks to Colorado youth about issues that matter to them

CPR News spoke to the following Colorado Front Range Generation Z students about their 2022 TEDxYouth talks as part of our series, GENz Voices. The topics range from the importance of mental health, to why pronouns matter, and how important education funding is for indigenous youth and teens of color.

You can listen to their interviews, and find links to their TEDxYouth talks, below.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Sam Law in the CPR Studio. Nov. 21, 2022.

A failed test critical for a chance at MIT sent Sam Law into a spiral. Then he turned failure into success.