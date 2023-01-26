GENz Voices: CPR News speaks to Colorado youth about issues that matter to them
CPR News spoke to the following Colorado Front Range Generation Z students about their 2022 TEDxYouth talks as part of our series, GENz Voices. The topics range from the importance of mental health, to why pronouns matter, and how important education funding is for indigenous youth and teens of color.
You can listen to their interviews, and find links to their TEDxYouth talks, below.
A failed test critical for a chance at MIT sent Sam Law into a spiral. Then he turned failure into success.
Legacy High School senior Sam Law had everything in order. He was in advanced classes, with the goal of going to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. But then one failed test sent him into a spiral and shook him to his core. We speak with Law about his journey through failure, recovery, and a reset of his life goals. Watch his TEDxYouth talk here.
How Cadence Fong’s search for her ikigai allowed her to embrace the ‘I don’t know’
What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a simple question but the answers can be quite profound. We speak with Legacy High School senior Cadence Fong about finding her reason to get up in the morning through the Japanese concept of ikigai. Watch her TEDxYouth talk here.
Maya Dawson says mental health needs to be brought into school curriculum
Maya Dawson believes that while so much is being done to help students address mental health in school, integrating it into a school’s everyday curriculum would make a huge difference. We speak with the Conifer High School senior about the issue. Watch her TEDxYouth talk here.
