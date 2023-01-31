Colorado musicians celebrate Black History Month

Members of the Colorado music community pay tribute to Black History Month with in-depth programming throughout February that highlights African American culture in America. Find events in your area on our Classical Events Calendar – new commissions, guest artists, local musicians and renowned composers.

February 1: Lamont School of Music: Black History Month Celebration

Kick off Black History Month with the Lamont School of Music. The program includes a work by Michael Daugherty called "Rosa Parks Blvd" and features guest conductor Wesley Broadnax from UNC-Greeley with guest narrator Charles Moore.

February 3 and 4: Voices of Light Chamber Choir: New Normal: A Celebration of People of Color

Voices of Light continues its year of choral activism with the music of Black, Indigenous and other people of color. The upcoming concert is part of a commitment to “raise our voices in solidarity with POC by sharing their music with the world.”

February 4: Fort Collins Symphony: An Escape to Delight

Fort Collins Symphony spotlights Joseph Bologne’s dance-like Symphony No. 1. Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges was a French Creole composer, violinist and conductor of many of the leading orchestras of his time. The Fort Collins Symphony also performs music by Haydn, Mozart and Amy Beach.

February 10 and 11: Ars Nova Singers: Stardust

The program features Ars Nova Singers with Colorado’s Sphere Ensemble performing a world premiere of Joel Thompson’s "Love Songs from Lonely Letters." Thompson’s composition is based on the writings of Ashon Crawley, associate professor of Religious Studies and African American and African Studies at the University of Virginia.

February 16 and 18: Chamber Orchestra of the Springs: Voices of the African Diaspora II

Vocalists Stephanie Ann Ball and GeDeane Graham join the chamber orchestra for performances of Julia Perry’s “Stabat Mater" and “New Morning for the World,” which sets text from Martin Luther King, Jr. The concert opens with Scott Joplin’s overture to “Treemonisha” and includes Florence Price’s spiritual “My Soul’s Been Anchored in the Lord" and William Grant Still's rarely heard "From the Hearts of Women."

February 19: Boulder NAACP: Nashville African American Wind Symphony

To commemorate their Annual Freedom Fund, the NAACP of Boulder County presents the world-class Nashville African American Wind Symphony (NAAWS) in concert. Comprised of over 50 classically trained musicians, NAAWS will perform standard literature and classical music highlighting American folklore influenced by African American culture.

February 23: Lamont School of Music: Spirituals Project Winter Concert

The Spirituals Project is a community organization dedicated to preserving and revitalizing the spirituals through musical, educational and social justice work in our community. Their work centers around a community choir open to all. This event is also available for at-home streaming.

