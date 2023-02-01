State park visitation dropped off in 2022, after two years of intense outdoor recreation

Hiking was slightly less popular at Colorado’s state parks in 2022.

During the pandemic, visitors flocked to Colorado’s state parks, shattering visitation records by millions. With about 19.5 million visitors in 2020, Colorado Parks and Wildlife recorded a nearly 31 percent increase in annual visitors compared to the previous year.

Although stay-at-home orders expired in 2021, even more people visited the state’s 42 parks that year — a new record of about 19.9 million visitors.

But last year, enthusiasm for the outdoors waned ever so slightly. About 18.2 million visitors entered Colorado’s state parks in 2022, a nearly 9 percent decrease from the previous year.

Joey Livingston, a statewide public information officer for CPW, said the decrease isn’t a cause for concern for the agency. They believe the number of visitors is settling to a new baseline.

“What we're seeing in 2022 is more of a return to what normal levels would be pre-pandemic,” Livingston said. “We have our new Keep Colorado Wild Pass that just started in January, and so we're also hoping that more people are gonna have cheaper access to be able to go to the state parks. The hope is to keep those visitation numbers high.”

Visitation statistics are approximations made by CPW. Livingston said they track park pass sales and the number of vehicles that enter the park, which means they might underestimate the number of people inside each car. However, CPW has used the same measuring system for years, so the numbers are reflective of the overall pattern.

Lake Pueblo was Colorado’s most popular state park in 2022, repeating a consistent trend established over the years. However, the number of visitors at the lake dropped by over a million last year, from 4.6 million to 3.5 million. Other popular state parks, like Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora and Golden Gate Canyon State Park northwest of Golden, also saw decreases in visitor numbers compared to 2021.