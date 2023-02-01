Permits for Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness begin in February in a bid to curb overuse

Permits and reservations for public land have become a growing trend across the West, from the Grand Canyon to Arches National Park, especially after the pandemic pushed more people to get outside.

For the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness, these new permits have been in the works for years, Boyd explained. Overnight permits were first required for Conundrum Hot Springs starting in 2018, before other areas were added to the list this year. The recreation fees are new, too, which Boyd said will be used to help manage and preserve these lands, which are known around the world.

“We really want this to continue to be a spectacular wilderness area that’s treasured in years to come,” he said, “and the path we were on with the levels of use and levels of impacts, that was going to be hard to do.”

He added that the White River National Forest will continue to monitor usage to see if and when additional restrictions are needed.

While permits will be required year-round, the recreation fees are only for trips between May 1 and Oct. 31. In that busy season, visitors will be charged $10 per person, per night, with no fee for kids 16 or under or approved school groups. In addition, a $6 processing fee per permit will be charged by recreation.gov regardless of the season.

While the permits don’t go on sale until 8 a.m. Feb. 15, more information can be found now at recreation.gov.

Lesser-visited parts of the wilderness area will have walk-up registration, no fees required.

These new rules do not apply to day hikers or visitors to the Maroon Bells Scenic Area, with a view of those iconic peaks, which has a separate parking and shuttle reservation system.