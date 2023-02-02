Colorado universities may soon be allowed to offer longer contracts to non-tenured faculty

Colorado lawmakers are weighing a bill that would allow higher education institutions to offer non-tenured track faculty and staff longer contracts.

The Non-tenured Track Faculty bill — or SB23-048 — would change the maximum length allowed in a contract between a university and non-tenured track employees from three years to five. It does not mandate a minimum contract length.

“The universities have found themselves at a disadvantage in trying to attract professors to come into Colorado and work in our universities because they're getting five-year contract offers elsewhere,” Mark Baisley, a Republican state senator and bill co-sponsor said during its first hearing in the Senate Committee of Education.

University officials testified during the hearing, urging lawmakers to pass the bill.

“We are focused on our ecosystem of faculty,” said Michael Lightner, the University of Colorado system’s vice president for academic affairs. ”They have earned it, they deserve it. We owe it to them, in my opinion.”

Mary Van Buren, the president of the Colorado State University chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said the bill is a step in the right direction, but it doesn’t address the job insecurity felt by non-tenure track faculty who aren’t on contract.

In addition to contracted employees, CSU also has two other categories in non-tenure track. One is a “continuing” faculty appointment, which has no end date and can be terminated at any time. The other is adjunct faculty, which is meant to be short-term.

Van Buren said CSU hires more continued employees than adjunct and contracted employees, which means lawmakers need to expand the bill’s language to meet its goal of improving job security for non-tenure track employees.

“The problem here is that the university has promoted this continuing category, which is at-will and low in job security, rather than pursuing contracts,” Van Buren said. “And they do that specifically to maximize their flexibility in hiring practices.”