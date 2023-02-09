CU Board of Regents will discuss campus ban on concealed carry

University of Colorado Regents heard from students, faculty and community members Thursday advocating to reintroduce a ban on concealed carry for its four campuses.

Concealed carry has been allowed on CU campuses since 2012, when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the university system's campus gun ban broke state law. University leaders have since stated they will respect the right of concealed carry on campus.

Now, many students are pushing regents to renew the prohibition that was in place from 1970 to 2012. A resolution passed by CU’s student government called for the board to discuss the issue. At Thursday’s meeting, University of Colorado Boulder student body president Rachel Hill urged the board to explore other options.

“I was across the street from the Boulder King Soopers when a man massacred 10 of my neighbors, it's gonna keep happening unless we have the courage to do something about it,” Hill said. She was one of several speakers in favor of a renewed gun ban.

Coloradans 21 years and older can get a permit for concealed carry. State lawmakers passed a bill in 2021 that makes it easier for local municipalities, including the governing boards of universities, to pass stricter gun laws than the state. However, municipalities that have recently passed such restrictions — such as Superior and Louisville — have faced lawsuits by gun rights groups.