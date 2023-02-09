CU Board of Regents will discuss campus ban on concealed carry
University of Colorado Regents heard from students, faculty and community members Thursday advocating to reintroduce a ban on concealed carry for its four campuses.
Concealed carry has been allowed on CU campuses since 2012, when the Colorado Supreme Court ruled the university system's campus gun ban broke state law. University leaders have since stated they will respect the right of concealed carry on campus.
Now, many students are pushing regents to renew the prohibition that was in place from 1970 to 2012. A resolution passed by CU’s student government called for the board to discuss the issue. At Thursday’s meeting, University of Colorado Boulder student body president Rachel Hill urged the board to explore other options.
“I was across the street from the Boulder King Soopers when a man massacred 10 of my neighbors, it's gonna keep happening unless we have the courage to do something about it,” Hill said. She was one of several speakers in favor of a renewed gun ban.
Coloradans 21 years and older can get a permit for concealed carry. State lawmakers passed a bill in 2021 that makes it easier for local municipalities, including the governing boards of universities, to pass stricter gun laws than the state. However, municipalities that have recently passed such restrictions — such as Superior and Louisville — have faced lawsuits by gun rights groups.
Jackson Grubb, a junior at CU Denver, was the only person at the board meeting to speak out against a concealed carry ban.
“Make no mistake, if this policy passes, the board will face a lawsuit again, and you will lose again,” he said. “Do not cave in to the emotional blackmail given by our hoplophobic student government.”
“The Board of Regents has a process for making new policy and making changes to current regent policy,” Lesley Smith, a Democrat in an at-large seat and the chair of the board, said. “That process begins with educating all of us board members about the history of this issue and current safety measures on our campuses. I would therefore suggest we refer this issue to the University Affairs Committee.”
The board’s University Affairs Committee will meet in April to discuss the issue further. It is unclear whether they will take further action.
You care.
You want to know what is really going on these days, especially in Colorado. We can help you keep up. The Lookout is a free, daily email newsletter with news and happenings from all over Colorado. Sign up here and we will see you in the morning!