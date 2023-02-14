Colorado weather: Most of the state expected to see several inches of snow

After some unseasonable glimpses into springtime weather, low temperatures and snow are returning to Colorado starting Tuesday evening.

The National Weather Service said two different storms, one far weaker than the other, are set to pass through Colorado. Tuesday morning’s storm is bringing high winds to the Front Range and is expected to move into Kansas by the afternoon.

The second, stronger storm system arrives Tuesday evening and will last until late Wednesday. In addition to snowfall, the storm will bring below-freezing temperatures and heavy winds.

In the Front Range along Interstate 25, snow totals are expected to reach up to seven inches in the Denver metro area. Fort Collins is expected to see a slick morning commute on Wednesday but is forecast to see just up to two inches of snow.