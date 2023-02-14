Special Opera Colorado broadcast on CPR Classical

Hear the magic of Opera Colorado and Mascagni’s Cavalleria Rusticana in a one-night-only event on CPR Classical! Jean Inaba hosts a live recording from fall 2022 to celebrate 40 years of Opera Colorado bringing musical treasure to the Centennial state. Experience the magic of live opera from CPR Classical and Opera Colorado, Saturday February 18 at 7 p.m.

It’s Mascagni’s classic tale about love, betrayal and action in turn of the century Sicily - Italian opera at its finest, and so much more than its famous “Intermezzo.” Not only is it Mascagni’s most famous work, it’s also celebrated as one of the first operas to incorporate popular Italian music into the score.

CPR Classical, Opera Colorado and you! Celebrate 40 years of this long standing Colorado musical tradition Saturday, February 18 at 7 p.m.

Are you itching to see a live performance at the Ellie Caulkins opera house? Join them for Korngold's Die Tote Stadt, four performances from February 25 through March 5.