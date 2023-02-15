Centura Health, one of Colorado’s biggest hospital networks, is splitting up

One of Colorado's biggest hospital networks is splitting into two.

Centura Health was launched in 1996, when a pair of religiously affiliated health systems — one Catholic, one Adventist — merged to manage operations of 20 hospitals in Colorado and the western part of Kansas.

In a press release Tuesday, Centura said the partnership between CommonSpirit Health and AdventHealth is ending. It said the relationship had reached its "natural maturity."

Centura says there will be no disruption to patient care.

AdventHealth will operate and manage five Adventist hospitals and affiliated clinics in Colorado. The AdventHealth hospitals include Avista Adventist Hospital in Louisville, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, and Porter Adventist Hospital in Denver.

CommonSpirit Health will run 15 hospitals and affiliated clinics in Colorado and Kansas.

Those include Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital, in Ulysses, Kansas, Longmont United Hospital, OrthoColorado Hospital in Lakewood, Mercy Hospital in Durango, Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, St. Anthony North Hospital in Westminster, St. Anthony Summit Hospital in Frisco, St. Catherine Hospital – Dodge City in Dodge City, Kansas, St. Catherine Hospital – Garden City in Garden City, Kansas, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Fort Morgan, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital in Pueblo, St. Francis Hospital in Colorado Springs, St. Francis Hospital – Interquest in Colorado Springs (opening summer 2023), and St. Thomas More Hospital, in Cañon City.

Centura announced Wednesday it was acquiring five hospitals in Utah from Steward Health Care.