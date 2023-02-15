El Paso County Sheriff defends his office in wake of allegations of racism made by Black ranchers in Yoder

El Paso Sheriff's Lt. Chris Gonzales said the property that belongs to Nicole and Courtney Mallory is a large parcel of more than over 1,000 acres. The other nearby parcels, including the Clarks, are closer to 40 acres. There is over 1.4 miles of land between the Mallory homestead and the Clark homestead, Gonzales said.

An easement divides the Clark and Mallery properties, which holds the only access to several ranch properties, including the Clarks’. The sole purpose of this easement is to provide property access to the adjacent landlocked properties.

Police said the easement is actually on the Mallerys’ property line. The Clarks had complained that the Mallerys were on their property while on the easement. Police said that the Mallerys were able to be charged with felony stalking due to cameras on their property that faced the Clarks.

“According to state statutes, you are not allowed to record other individuals on a lengthy basis,” Gonzales said. “And due to the constant surveillance on the Clark property as well as the use of that surveillance to time their arrival with Ms. Clark as well as showing up and taunting her, the district attorney, as well as a judge, agreed that that constitutes a violation.”

Police said the Mallerys would routinely arrive in the area within minutes of Teresa Clark going outside of her house and would taunt her from the property line. Nicole Mallery is accused of sitting at her neighbor's bus stop blocking the way, preventing her neighbor from getting their kid to the bus stop. Nicole does not have any children who attend schools in the area, police said.

Colorado Public Radio previously reported that the Mallerys were the first to file a complaint against their neighbors beginning in December 2021, based on court records. After police released their internal records Tuesday, it was discovered that the Mallerys were in fact the first to contact police about a dispute over the easement in April 2021.

Records show Nicole Mallery complained that her neighbor Teresa Clark was grazing animals on her land, in the easement. Then on May 11, 2021, Nicole and Courtney Mallory called the sheriff’s office to report an unidentified male trespassing on their property. Deputies were able to locate a man who was suffering from a medical episode, and he was taken to the hospital.

A few days after that, Courtney Mallory called police again because he was concerned for his safety after the murder of his ranch hand, Donaciano Amaya, who was shot in the back of the head and found on the Mallerys’ property.

Police said Tuesday they have a person of interest in Amaya’s homicide case.

The Clarks told police the Mallerys would stalk them, cross their easement and intimidate them by sitting at their fence and watching them until they went inside, and constantly called the police on them.

Courtesy Vern Howard Courtney Mallery, 41, stands on his farm, Freedom Acres Ranch in rural El Paso County in this undated photo.

Sheriff’s office speaks on accountability

Roybal has said recently that he had his staff review all 24 case reports taken by police from the Mallerys, Clarks and others to ensure his team had done all they could to effectively respond to the 170 calls over the last two years.

He said they found two events where they could have done more during their investigation.

“Those two cases have been reactivated to ensure we work them more completely,” Roybal said. “One of these cases lists the Mallorys as the victim. Those two reports are not included in the packets released [Tuesday] since they are reactivated at this time.”

Roybal added that the Mallerys made 19 personnel complaints alleging employee misconduct, but all were investigated and no misconduct was found. Among those was a complaint against Deputy Sgt. Emery Gerhart, who filed the stalking charges against the Mallerys.

“I want to ensure the citizens of El Paso County, we at the Sheriff's Office, take our oath seriously,” Roybal said Tuesday. “... I'm confident our actions and responses to the calls and complaints in the Yoder community have been objective and based on facts and law not on race.

“No one would be more eager than I to rid my office of a deputy sheriff who was racist in treating members of the community unfairly based on race.” He said so far no progress has been made in attempts to coordinate a meeting with the Mallerys through the Black and Latino Leadership Coalition to address the issue.