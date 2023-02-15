Xcel Energy backs off plans for another gas rate hike in Colorado

Xcel Energy is no longer laying the groundwork to hike rates for its 1.4 million natural gas customers in Colorado.

Executives with the state’s largest utility have hinted at the possibility of another gas rate hike for months. In an emailed statement sent Tuesday, Michelle Aguayo, a spokesperson for the company, said it’s now prioritizing other proposals headed for state regulators.

"Our need to file rate review is based on a number of different factors and we work with stakeholders leading up to any filing. At this time we are not taking any of these steps," Aguayo said.

Aguayo added the company is "sensitive to current economic conditions."

The shift comes amid growing concerns over sky-high energy costs. Over the last few months, many Xcel Energy customers in Colorado have seen their monthly energy bills double or triple compared to a year earlier, prompting calls for action from Gov. Jared Polis and state legislative leaders.

One reason for the increase is a steady rise in base rates, which is how Xcel Energy recoups money for infrastructure projects and earns a return for its investors. The company earned a record $1.74 billion in profits for shareholders in 2022 but has pinned bill increases on the rising cost of natural gas. Federal data show those prices surged to a 14-year high last summer.