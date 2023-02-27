Police and sheriffs are reaching out to a demographic they say could solve their hiring and culture problems: women

“It’s quick decision-making, multitasking, putting things together, figuring out a dynamic situation,” said Sgt. Machelle Williby at the Aurora Police Department. “And there’s just a huge emphasis on communication. And, in my experience, a lot of the female officers communicate better with the person we were contacting in a more efficient manner. We women talk more. It’s easier for us.”

Jefferson County Sheriff Reggie Marinelli, the first elected woman sheriff in the county, agreed.

When she worked with gang members in the 1990s at the same agency she now leads, her colleagues, all men, would usually send her to deal with the suspects because she said she always had great success calming the situation down.

Her secret? She’d start talking.

“I’d say, we’re going to handcuff you, and I would joke around with them,” said Marinelli, who was elected sheriff last year. “I would be able to get them handcuffed, and we’d just sit and chat, and I’d tell them what we were doing … You just keep talking and everything mellows out.”

Tough to recruit new law enforcement officials

Agencies across Colorado are struggling to hire really anyone at the moment.

They are holding job fairs at malls, doling out retention and signing bonuses and increasing salaries in law enforcement jobs in wake of massive retirements that came after the COVID-19 pandemic and amid state and national police reforms.

Last summer, the Public Safety Colorado coalition, which includes the state’s county sheriffs, police chiefs and the Colorado Fraternal Order of Police, estimated there was a 15 to 20 percent vacancy rate in agencies across the state.

“We are in a hiring crisis across the country and I just think it’s irresponsible for police leaders not to try and recruit women,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. In Boulder, women compose 20 percent of the police force and 16 percent of leadership — the highest in Colorado. “As a police leader, I think it’s just a very under-tapped group of people who think differently about policing.”

The hiring problem has been particularly acute in Aurora, which is amid a consent decree, and the agency has been without a permanent chief for almost a year. In 2022, they only hired 35 new people and reinstated 13 officers who had retired or left before. That’s out of 75 departures with roughly 50 openings right now.

Williby has weathered all of this, and now she’s trying to be an ambassador to get the word out that women are welcome at APD — and particularly have a track toward leadership. APD recently joined the national 30x30 Initiative, a pledge to have women make up 30 percent of their workforce including leadership ranks by 2030.

Women only compose about 11 percent of APD’s force now, or 75 women out of 692 sworn officers total.

“In Aurora, I’m going to go ahead and say it, unlike some agencies, we have opportunities for women here,” Williby said. “I have enough ambition. If I wanted to pursue something else, I would, I wouldn't still stay here if I didn't have opportunity.”

That includes jobs in SWAT and narcotics and arrest control instruction and any other specialized tactical units, places where women officers barely register in some agencies.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Aurora Police Sgt. Machelle Williby talks about the department's efforts to hire more female officers, Feb. 7, 2023.

Colorado women in policing

In El Paso County, only three women are in special tactical teams, even though they compose about one-fifth of the sworn sheriff’s deputies. In Denver, out of more than 1,400 sworn officers, only 27 women have ranks of sergeant or above. And at the Grand Junction Police Department, out of 107 officers, there are two women in leadership.

Maureen McGough, a co-founder of the 30x30 Initiative which is based out of the Policing Project at New York University’s School of Law, said the push to hire more women police officers comes at a time when policing across the country is amid reforms anyway -- and those reforms tend to play to women’s strengths.

“Women have better outcomes with crime victims. Communities perceive women to be more trustworthy. They’re named in community complaints and lawsuits less often … they fire their service weapon less, it’s a growing list,” McGough said. “If there was a training out there that offered these outcomes, everyone would offer that training.”