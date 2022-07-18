Police and sheriff departments across Colorado are struggling to hire for thousands of empty positions

“Our goal is to be out here trying to get as many people as we can to help our brothers and sisters not have to do as much overtime or really alleviate it completely, which would be nice,” Laing said, at a recent job recruiting fair. She noted that when deputies are tired, mistakes happen. “We are hurting severely.”

Law enforcement agencies across the state are struggling to find qualified people to fill positions — sworn officers but also civilian jobs, including dispatchers and people to work in booking.

Nearly every agency in the state is hiring, and some are trying to find hundreds of people to fill positions. The Colorado Police Chiefs Association and the Colorado County Sheriff’s Association estimate up to 20 percent of the sworn officer positions statewide could be unfilled. They plan a formal survey later this summer.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Denver Sheriff Sgt. Stephanie Laing in front of her office in Denver's Central Park neighborhood. July 15, 2022.

Officials say the increasing crime rate and skyrocketing calls for service have created a crush of work for the existing staffers.

At a recent job fair in Broomfield, agencies set up tables with promises of signing bonuses and good pensions and guaranteed checks of up to $70,000 annually. Roughly 200 people attended the fair — though organizers were hoping for double that number.

“It’s just mandated overtime,” said Sterling Police Officer Spencer Kind, who recently traveled to Denver to the job fair in hopes of filling seven open positions out of only 21 in the tiny agency on the Eastern Plains. “Just people gotta work. Crime doesn't stop.”

Those in law enforcement leadership across the state say the profession has taken a punch since George Floyd’s death in 2020 in Minneapolis and the subsequent summer of protests against police brutality.

Then came reform measures passed mostly at the Colorado legislature that they say have scared off both veteran officers — who are retiring in droves — and new recruits.