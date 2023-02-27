Most mask requirements will end at UCHealth and Denver Health

Masks will no longer be required at two major Colorado health systems, UCHealth and Denver Health, starting Wednesday, March 1.

UCHealth cited substantial decreases in COVID-19 and influenza cases as guiding its decision.

The system has been monitoring community transmission rates, hospitalization rates, as a surrogate for disease severity, wastewater surveillance for COVID-19, vaccination rates against COVID-19 as well as the trends for RSV and influenza, said Dr. Michelle Barron, the senior medical director of infection prevention and control for UCHealth.

“We feel that it is safe to no longer mandate masking,” Barron said. She noted the system will continue to follow its infection prevention guidelines. That means, specifically, if a patient is suspected or confirmed to have a transmissible infection, visitors and staff will need to follow precautions — like wearing a mask, a hospital gown and gloves.

Hospitalizations for confirmed coronavirus cases are relatively flat, at a relatively low to moderate level, according to the state’s dashboard. That’s a big change from a few months ago.

At the end of November, COVID-19 hospitalizations hit 440, their highest level since the winter of 2021-22. Then they dropped for about two months. For the last several weeks about 200 people have been hospitalized. As of last week, Colorado reported 186 patients in the hospital with COVID.

The virus continues going around.The seven day rate of positive tests, the positivity rate, is above 10 percent. Statewide data shows more utilities report a rising trend in COVID samples detected in wastewater. RSV and influenza hit Colorado hard late last year, causing a spike in hospitalizations, especially for children with RSV. But those trends improved over the last couple of months.