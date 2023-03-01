Take a look at the new license plates for Colorado’s 150th anniversary

Two new license plates celebrating Colorado's 150th year of statehood were unveiled by Gov. Jared Polis and the Division of Motor Vehicles on Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Revenue launched the Historic Colorado contest in September 2022 to determine the new designs. More than 300 entries from 216 contestants were submitted. More than 34,000 people voted on three finalists in each of the two divisions: one for people younger than 13, and one for everyone older than 13.

“In January, I asked the question, ‘Who do we want to be when Colorado turns 150 years old?’ Polis said. “And I shared my vision for what I believe we can do if we work together.”