Colorado mountain towns are exploring a lawsuit against the US Postal Service over poor service

Instead, mail service has been severely disrupted in these small communities, she said. And each town faces different challenges.

According to MacDonald, Silverthorne has seen prolonged delays in mail delivery, leading to late social security checks and other vital mail. Steamboat Springs has experienced “stoppages altogether” in some areas.

In Crested Butte, like many rural communities, people cannot receive home delivery of mail or packages and must come into the post office, instead. However, that post office location lacks parcel lockers. That means people line up to retrieve their packages, even if they have a post office box.

“And quite often those lines can be an hour or more, and that's ebbed and flowed over the years,” MacDonald said. “But it's definitely been exacerbated with the pandemic.”

That’s when the rise of online shopping put an additional strain on an already fragile postal system in her town and others. MacDonald said Crested Butte is one of many communities that has a “last mile” contract with shipping companies like FedEx and retailers such as Amazon. This allows packages to be dropped off at the post office instead of being delivered to people’s homes, potentially creating a big backlog.

MacDonald said part of the legal effort might be to encourage USPS to “move away” from these national contracts and beef up staffing and support at local post offices. However, MacDonald acknowledges that the high cost of living in mountain towns makes it difficult for the Postal Service to recruit and retain workers.

She calls her local postal employees “amazing.”

“They show up and do the best they can every day,” she said. “But it's just an overwhelming battle that they're facing.”

The issue has received the attention of some politicians, including U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, but any changes so far have been short-lived. MacDonald and others hope this legal effort will make the difference — finally.