Vice President Kamala Harris visits Colorado to talk about how federal climate investments could impact the West

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arvada on Monday to highlight upcoming federal investments to combat climate change, which she said will help accelerate the transition to clean energy, protect the western U.S. from drought and assist communities of color struggling with pollution.

About 300 people packed an auditorium at the Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities for the panel discussion. Democratic U.S. Rep. Brittany Petterson and professional rock climber and climate activist Sasha DiGiulian joined Harris for the conversation. Gov. Jared Polis introduced the vice president.

The event came as the White House rolls out an unprecedented effort to address rising global temperatures. In his first two years in office, President Joe Biden signed three major pieces of legislation to invest in infrastructure and domestic computer chip manufacturing.

In total, Harris said those laws will greenlight around $1 trillion in climate-related funding, which she said should provide some reason for optimism.

“We’re saving something, but we’re also going to be better,” Harris said. “It’s not only like ‘Hey, let’s throw out the life raft and everybody pull it in.’ We're actually creating new ways of doing things and that’s very exciting.”