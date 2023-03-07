WATCH: The People’s Mayoral Forum, presented by Denverite and CPR News
After speaking with dozens of community organizations that work directly with Denver's marginalized communities, Denverite and CPR News are excited to present a mayoral forum focused on these residents' top concerns.
You can watch a live stream of the event starting at 5 p.m., Tuesday, March 7.
This forum, hosted by CPR News' Nathan Heffel and May Ortega, will feature the top seven candidates getting Fair Election Fund money. They include Kelly Brough, Leslie Herod, Chris Hansen, Mike Johnston, Debbie Ortega, Kwame Spearman and Lisa Calderon.
