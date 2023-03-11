Two injured after RTD train derails near Jefferson County Courthouse in Golden
Two people were injured after an RTD light rail on the W line derailed near the Jefferson County Government Center in Golden Saturday morning.
The first car of the train went off the tracks at the Jefferson County Station at about 9:30 a.m., RTD officials stated in a release. Four customers and the operator were on board at the time of the crash.
Two riders suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Shuttle buses are replacing the W Line between Red Rocks College and Jefferson Government Center-Golden stations. W Line trains are operating as scheduled between Red Rocks College and Denver Union stations.
RTD says the Jefferson Government Center-Golden Station will remain closed to the public until further notice. There is no timetable as to when the W Line will be restored.
