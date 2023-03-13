Arvada Center announces new season lineup, will stage one fewer production in 2023-2024

The Arvada Center will stage one fewer production in its 2023-2024 season, it announced Monday. It also announced its theater line up for the season.

Officials say they will stage five shows instead of six to focus on the “physical and emotional well-being of all Arvada Center staff.”

The move mirrors a trend nationwide that reflects how arts organizations are seeking a new balance since the pandemic.

The productions will begin later this year and early next year.

“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” an uplifting account of King's life, creative process, and meteoric climb to fame, opens the season.

“The Laramie Project”, a powerful true story set 25 years after Matthew Shepard's death, will then be performed in the Black Box Theatre.

The Arvada Center's production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” is set for the holiday season.

Next comes the comedy “Noises Off” on the main stage, which is the first time in several years a play takes the main stage.

Then the Black Box Theatre will host a musical for the first time ever, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812,” which is based on a passage from Leo Tolstoy's “War and Peace.”