Cold weather might have chilled Colorado’s job gains in January

Colorado’s unemployment rate is holding steady, but the pace of job creation is slowing as U.S. regulators attempt to hit the brakes on spending to tame inflation.

Colorado added 800 jobs in January, according to the most recent data from the state’s department of labor and employment. During the same timeframe last year, Colorado gained 6,700 jobs.

The unemployment rate was unchanged from December at 2.8 percent, the data show.

The anemic job growth in January could be due to unseasonably bad weather, according to Ryan Gedney, a state economist.

“It was historically cold and historically snowy … That certainly has some impact for a lot of sectors, like construction,” Gedney said during a conference call with reporters.