CU Denver faculty and staff brace for the looming cuts as the university faces a major budget shortfall

Some say they’re already reeling from overwhelming workloads as positions aren’t replaced.

Post-pandemic enrollment drops, state disinvestment in public colleges, inflation rising at the fastest pace in 40 years, and a commitment to raising staff salaries have all left the university with a “structural deficit” — a fundamental imbalance in the money coming in and the money going out.

Financial pressures aren’t just on CU Denver. Budget cuts, high tuition, shifting public views on the value of higher education, and a declining birth rate mean rocky waters ahead for institutions across the country.

It’s worse in Colorado. More than 75 percent of CU Denver’s budget comes from tuition and fees, while less than 15 percent comes from state funding. Administrators say, as a relatively young institution, CU Denver doesn’t have the depth of alumni donors and support as many other Colorado institutions.

Last fall, CU Denver began an 18-month period of budget cutting and realignment. It must cut 4 percent from administration and 3 percent from colleges and schools. Those will be announced in April and enacted by the end of June. Then the university will have another round of cuts for the next fiscal year — again, 4 percent from administration and 3 percent on the academic side.

“There’s no easy wins here,” said Marks.

More than 160 cost-cutting ideas from across campus were submitted to administrators. Then began an extensive process of consultation with faculty leaders and more than 10 campus-wide budget information and Q and A sessions.

“These are incredible times and to say anything else would be not to be stating the truth,” Marks said at a recent budget information session. “That said, I have witnessed, especially in the last month, the care that this community has in helping us figure out a way forward.”

The university vows to make cuts without impinging upon priorities including student success, staff, diversity, equity and inclusion, and being good stewards of taxpayer dollars.

Some of the initial ideas include early retirements, eliminating vacant positions, eliminating certain software contracts, and reducing travel for professional development. In the initial rounds, no jobs will be cut for full-time employees.

“There’s not a search or a hunt for a group of individuals,” said executive vice chancellor of administration and strategy Jennifer Sobanet. “We're looking at operating costs, we're looking at things like that. So, the goal has really been from Day One:to do as little harm as possible to our employee base and also to our student success.”

She said there will be a lot of creative change that will involve many staff members.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News CU Denver Associate Professor of Anthropology Jamie Hodgkins shows students an oya, a terra cotta pot with ancient roots, at a community garden in the Montbello neighborhood of Denver. It can be used as a water saving device for modern gardens. It is part of her History of Human Environmental Impacts.

Faculty are worried because already, when faculty or staff leave or take early retirement, they aren’t being replaced.

This is ramping up pressure and burden on those who remain. At the same time the university has a goal to increase the student population by 10,000 and to make it more diverse.

“Larger class sizes and heavier teaching loads is not a good way for us to teach a more diverse student body inclusively and equitably,” said associate professor Jamie Hodgkins.

Faculty fear course consolidation, fewer courses and the elimination of free technology for students is coming. They also fear for their own jobs.

"At the end of the day, I'm wondering if I'm getting invited back next year and I think about that every day," said Wendy Boylard, clinical associate professor.

Some report seeing increasing numbers of students coming to them for course advising or mental health issues because there are not enough of those specialists on campus.

“We’re increasingly having to do things we’re not qualified, trained and are not compensated for and it feels very demoralizing,” said assistant professor Christine Sargent.

Student leader Paul Nelson is worried that if faculty is spread too thin with large class loads, it will hamper the ability to attract students.

“The very means by which we bring in students is harmed … It’s starving the engine. There has to be a focus on protecting those who are doing the work that drive the university,” he said.

"We're seeing an increased reliance on overworked and underpaid and under-supported adjunct faculty who are being put in increasingly unsustainable working conditions,” said one lecturer. “I really have a hard time giving as much to my students as I know they deserve.”

University officials said there have been eight retirements so far this calendar year.