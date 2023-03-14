Remembering former Rep. Pat Schroeder in Colorado and beyond
Coloradans and people elsewhere are remembering former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a trailblazer who paved the way for women's rights in national and local politics. She died Monday at 82.
“Representative Schroeder was a one-of-a-kind leader and barrier breaker," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement late Monday. "Our daughter's future and women across our country’s future are better thanks to her service. ”
Schroeder was the first woman to represent Colorado in Congress. She had a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, where she had been living, according to her former press secretary, Andrea Camp.
Schroeder paved the way for women’s and family issues in Congress and helped push for the passage of the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993.
In the male-dominated halls of Congress, she was known for her quick wit and barbs. She coined the phrase “Teflon President” for former President Ronald Regan, a moniker that still sticks for any politician who can avoid blame. When asked how as a mother of two young children, she’d balance Congress and her family, she famously replied, “I have a brain and a uterus and I use both.”
Polis knew her since he was a kid and described Schroeder as a mentor.
"She championed family leave, healthcare, and equal rights. She was known and loved for her incredible sharp wit," Polis said in a post on his Facebook page. "Her passion, her love for country will be missed not only by those who knew her, but by our whole state and the entire nation. Farewell Pat, and thank you for being uniquely yourself."
Denver area Rep. Diana DeGette, who was elected to Schroeder’s seat, praised her as “a trailblazer, a role model, a mentor and a friend.”
“Pat was elected to Congress when I was in high school and she inspired a generation of young women, like me, to dream high,” DeGette said in a statement. “She became a mentor and dear friend after I succeeded her, and I am eternally thankful, not only for all of the incredible work she did for our state, but for the guidance and friendship she provided along the way. My condolences to Jim, Scott and Jamie during this difficult time. Pat’s brilliance, passion and wit will never be duplicated, but will always be remembered.”
Rep. Joe Neguse, the first African American Colorado elected to Congress, sent condolences to Schroeder’s family. He said, “An incredible public servant and historic trailblazer, Pat Schroeder’s countless contributions to the State of Colorado and our country will truly have a lasting impact.”
Former New York Rep. Carolyn Maloney served with Schroeder in Congress and described her as a consequential feminist leader who loved Colorado. Maloney said she was heartbroken.
“It’s a great loss for Colorado, for the country, for women. She accomplished so much and she was a trailblazing, monumental leader.”
'A great strategist'
Maloney said Schroeder was the chair of the women’s caucus her first year in office and often it was just the two of them in the room. She also described Schroeder as “a great strategist.” She noted that when Rep. Newt Gingrich was appointed Speaker and started chipping away at women’s rights with actions on the floor, Schroeder “had all of us on beeper and would get us to the floor.”
“She initiated projects and actions and worked hard to get things done. I thought she was an incredible person and leader…When she left [Congress] it was a great loss. I loved her counsel, her advice and leadership,” Maloney said.
In 1972, Schroeder ran for Congress without support from the Democratic Party. She won that race, and at 32 became the youngest member of Congress, at that time. She sailed to reelection 11 times in the Denver-based first congressional district.
After Gary Hart withdrew from the presidential race in 1987, Schroeder briefly ran for President. In her campaign announcement speech at Denver's Civic Center Park, Schroeder said she was running to change minds about what women could do in politics.
"I said that I wanted America to see me as a candidate for president who was a woman rather than a woman's candidate and label me and pigeonhole me. Because I felt my qualifications were every bit as good, and had my name been Patrick, that's how they would have treated it," Schroeder said.
In 2016, she told Colorado Matters that at the time she ran, the U.S. was far from electing a woman as president.
"In fact at that time, we were getting polls showing that 25 percent of people were saying that they wouldn't vote for a woman for president. But the number was even higher if you asked them if they had friends that would not vote for president. And I tended to believe the second one even more."
When she withdrew from the presidential race, she was criticized, including by some women, for tearing up in the middle of her speech.
“It became who could lecture me the most on that,” said Schroeder, who kept a file of male politicians that cried. “And yet men were weeping all the time. Sports guys, [John] Sununu, President Regan. So really it was kind of a different standard.”
She joked that she kept waiting to hear “these scathing things about how [former House Speaker John Boehner] ruined men’s chances for the rest of the century.” Boehner developed a reputation for crying and choking up.
When asked if she thought she’d see a woman president in her lifetime, she said, “I had always hoped, but I really worry I won’t.”
Schroeder was born in Portland, Oregon, on July 30, 1940. She was a pilot who paid for college tuition with her own flying service. She graduated from the University of Minnesota before earning her law degree in 1964. From 1964 to 1966, she was a field attorney for the National Labor Relations Board.
She is survived by her husband, James W. Schroeder, whom she married in 1962. Also surviving are their two children, Scott and Jamie, and her brother, Mike Scott, as well as four grandchildren.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
