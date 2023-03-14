Remembering former Rep. Pat Schroeder in Colorado and beyond

Coloradans and people elsewhere are remembering former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder, a trailblazer who paved the way for women's rights in national and local politics. She died Monday at 82.

“Representative Schroeder was a one-of-a-kind leader and barrier breaker," said Gov. Jared Polis in a statement late Monday. "Our daughter's future and women across our country’s future are better thanks to her service. ”

Schroeder was the first woman to represent Colorado in Congress. She had a stroke recently and died at a hospital in Florida, where she had been living, according to her former press secretary, Andrea Camp.

Schroeder paved the way for women’s and family issues in Congress and helped push for the passage of the Family and Medical Leave Act of 1993.

In the male-dominated halls of Congress, she was known for her quick wit and barbs. She coined the phrase “Teflon President” for former President Ronald Regan, a moniker that still sticks for any politician who can avoid blame. When asked how as a mother of two young children, she’d balance Congress and her family, she famously replied, “I have a brain and a uterus and I use both.”

Polis knew her since he was a kid and described Schroeder as a mentor.

"She championed family leave, healthcare, and equal rights. She was known and loved for her incredible sharp wit," Polis said in a post on his Facebook page. "Her passion, her love for country will be missed not only by those who knew her, but by our whole state and the entire nation. Farewell Pat, and thank you for being uniquely yourself."

Gov. Jared Polis Colorado Gov. Jared Polis with former U.S. Rep. Pat Schroeder. Polis shared the photo to his Facebook page late Monday, March 13, 2023.

Denver area Rep. Diana DeGette, who was elected to Schroeder’s seat, praised her as “a trailblazer, a role model, a mentor and a friend.”

“Pat was elected to Congress when I was in high school and she inspired a generation of young women, like me, to dream high,” DeGette said in a statement. “She became a mentor and dear friend after I succeeded her, and I am eternally thankful, not only for all of the incredible work she did for our state, but for the guidance and friendship she provided along the way. My condolences to Jim, Scott and Jamie during this difficult time. Pat’s brilliance, passion and wit will never be duplicated, but will always be remembered.”

Rep. Joe Neguse, the first African American Colorado elected to Congress, sent condolences to Schroeder’s family. He said, “An incredible public servant and historic trailblazer, Pat Schroeder’s countless contributions to the State of Colorado and our country will truly have a lasting impact.”