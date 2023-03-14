The Nederland Police Department is shutting down

Multiple resignations and a depleted police force has pushed the Town of Nederland to shut down its police department and look to Boulder County for law enforcement services.

Nederland officials decided to fold the department while it tries to rebuild. Meanwhile, talks are in the works to contract with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, which is currently covering nights and weekends for Nederland.

“If an agreement is reached, an Intergovernmental Agreement would be jointly signed by the Sheriff, Board of County Commissioners, and the Town of Nederland,” Boulder County Sheriff’s spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said. “The IGA will outline agreements about items such as cost of services, types of service coverage, staffing levels, etc.”

If the contract is approved, Nederland will join Lyons and Superior as being exclusively policed by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Last year, the Nederland Police Department went through a series of resignations. None were bigger than then-Town Marshal Jennifer Fine-Loven. She officially stepped down on September 30th. After a months-long search, they narrowed 70 applicants down to Sgt. Daniel Gledhil from the Holly Springs Police Department in North Carolina. However, he declined the offer in January for personal reasons.

In November, Nederland residents voted to increase taxes in order to increase funding for local enforcement.