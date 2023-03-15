As gun deaths rise, Colorado is trying something new — a public health approach to gun violence prevention

McMillan said he believes this is a great time to initiate a project of this kind, as federal funding for gun violence research was previously limited due to the Dickey Amendment. For years it restricted the use of federal funds to advocate for or promote gun control. Congress has since clarified the bill to state that it does not prohibit federal funding.

“Now that it isn’t as big of an obstacle to funding research, we're going to be able to explore a lot of different techniques, methods, strategies and tactics towards reducing gun violence and in a way that is tangible,” McMillan said.

Dr. Emmy Betz, deputy director of the Injury and Violence Prevention Center at the Colorado School of Public Health, echoed the sentiments.

“When I was early in my research career, I had very well-meaning mentors say, ‘Don't do gun work, you're never gonna get funded,’” Betz said. “President Obama issued a memo clarifying that federal agencies could fund research. Since then, there's been additional targeted funding for firearm-related research from NIH and CDC.”

Public health officials said they hope to have the resource bank ready for a soft launch by late spring or early summer.

John Daley/CPR News Dr. Emmy Betz is deputy director of the Injury and Violence Prevention Center at the Colorado School of Public Health.

Impact of gun violence hits home

McMillan, 50, grew up in Northeast Denver in the 1980s and 1990s, and looking back, he remembers an increase in gun violence in urban neighborhoods that impacted young men of color. He said his lived experiences — witnessing gun violence and being incarcerated himself at one point has helped inform the work he does today.

“We were labeled as an endangered species, which meant we were less likely to graduate from high school, more likely to go to prison than college, and more likely to be dead by the age of 25,” McMillan said.

It was a wake-up call, but it was also the best thing that ever happened to him, he said, because he began making better decisions. He said he’s spent the last 22 years of his life working to help provide different opportunities for young people who don’t have access to certain resources.

McMillan said a friend of his was shot and killed in Denver while riding his bike.

He said that experience provided “evidence that life out here, as you know, at that time as a young Black man, was a vulnerable place, a dangerous place to be.

“That incident really is something that's going to impact them for years to come, and probably future generations who vicariously identify with that young man, with that young lady, with the mother,” McMillan said. “And then it becomes a community issue because everyone's grieving.”

As an ER doctor with UCHealth Emergency Care on Aurora’s Anschutz Medical Campus, Betz said she and her colleagues typically see a gunshot victim or two every day.

In 2012, the hospital treated victims after the Aurora theater shooting.

Betz said every type of shooting can leave lasting scars, visible and invisible.

“I don't wanna underestimate the emotional and psychological trauma, particularly for individuals who live in communities with this daily level of violence,” Betz said. “The psychological trauma from that is significant.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite An East High School student stops to show off his t-shirt before disappearing into the Colorado State Captiol to advocate for stronger gun control measures with his classmates. March 3, 2023.

Envisioning the work

So what does a public health approach to gun violence prevention actually look like?

According to Betz, it’s all about using the tools that are available.

“It’s such a big, horrible, messy problem and there's not one solution to it, which is really why we need a public health approach, which is grounded in understanding trends and then identifying at-risk populations, and then identifying what works to prevent injuries and deaths in those populations,” Betz said.

For example, some groups host gun lock giveaways to help prevent kids from getting into guns, Betz said.

“But how do we identify and assist at-risk teens and really jump in and make sure that they get into a better environment and how do we think about suicide prevention in older adults? There are all these different pockets that are gonna take different approaches, and that's what we're hoping to help the state figure out how to do,” she added.