What do recent bank failures mean for Coloradans’ money?

The financial world is being rocked by the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a bank in California that catered to technology companies. The ensuing turmoil quickly enveloped another lender in New York. The bank failures are spurring volatility on Wall Street and leading people to question the safety of their own bank accounts closer to home. Here are a few things to keep in mind.

Is my cash safe in the bank?

All bank deposits up to $250,000 are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That means that no matter what happens to your bank, the government will pay all your money back as long as your balance doesn’t exceed $250,000. The FDIC is funded by fees the banks pay – not by taxpayers. Some lawmakers are calling for the FDIC to get rid of the cap and insure all deposits, but that hasn’t happened.

What actually happened at Silicon Valley Bank?

SVB was the bank for a lot of technology companies that kept cash there for things like payroll. That included some really big companies – like Roku and Etsy. Many of those accounts were too big to be fully covered by the FDIC. In fact, more than 90 percent of the deposits at the bank were not insured. When the bank announced it was taking a loss on some of its investments, depositors got nervous they wouldn’t be able to get their money back if things got worse. Everybody pulled their money out at once — essentially fulfilling that prophecy — and the bank collapsed. It was a classic bank run.

Could it happen to my local bank?

Most banks don’t have that many uninsured deposits. Also, most banks aren’t as heavily concentrated in a single industry. Take InBank. It’s a Colorado-based bank with locations in Colorado and New Mexico. Much of the bank’s business is in rural communities like Pueblo and Trinidad, according to CEO Ed Francis. Only about 30 percent of the bank’s deposits are uninsured, he said. InBank lends to businesses, from restaurant owners to manufacturers, as well as retail customers.

“In smaller communities, you don’t have these huge corporate entities… We’re making small business loans, we’re making loans to the local dentist and the local doctor. And so you’re not getting deposits from these Fortune 500 companies… You think about the folks that live there and the businesses that prosper there, they don’t reflect the same kind of businesses that you would find in large metro areas.”