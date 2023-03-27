Colorado weather: Spring snowstorm leaves roads slick, dusts Front Range

Updated at 8:15 a.m.

A late-March snowstorm dumped several inches of snow along the Front Range Sunday night. Forecasters expect the system to slowly move past the I-25 corridor by early Monday afternoon.

Ice and snow have made road travel difficult through the central mountains, which have gotten about two inches of snow. Westbound I-70 was temporarily shut down between Eagle and Edwards due to a crash, but it reopened around 8 a.m.

Law enforcement agencies have reported other crashes and spin outs along I-25 due to slick conditions.

“You may hold off driving Monday morning if you can,” said Caitlyn Mensch, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Parts of Fort Collins have logged up to nine inches of snow so far, Mensch said. Metro Denver and Boulder have seen between one to three inches, and can expect a few more before the storm moves out east.

The northeast plains are under a winter weather advisory through 6 p.m. Monday. Many communities from Greeley to Fort Morgan could see up to 6 inches of snow and wind gusts around 40 miles per hour.