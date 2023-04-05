Photos: 33 years after she killed her former lover, Robin Farris is released from prison 8 years early to an emotional family reunion

But just before Christmas last year, Farris was among 24 people to whom Gov. Jared Polis granted some form of clemency.

Farris, who was given a chance at early parole that was ultimately granted, was the first Black woman granted clemency from a Colorado governor in more than 30 years. She was also the third-longest-serving woman in the Colorado prison system.

Polis granted her a commutation after her lawyers, Kristen Nelson, and Risa Wolf-Smith, argued in their application that Farris had been an exemplary prisoner who used her time behind bars to help and counsel other inmates, to get a college degree, and to learn to be a counselor, which took about 2,000 hours. Women who were incarcerated with Farris, and have already been released, talked about the value of the emotional support they received from her, as well.

"Under very difficult circumstances, she managed to grow, change, and heal herself," Nelson and Risa Wolf-Smith said in a statement. Added Farris, "Words cannot describe how happy I am to be reunited with my family."

Farris's family said one of the first places they intended to go was a store to get her some new clothes. Snow was falling outside the prison when they walked into the daylight, with her grandson Dominic carrying the cardboard box that contains all of Farris’s possessions from prison.

Here's what the morning looked like for Robin Farris:

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Robin Farris, holding a box and envelope containing all her life’s possessions, waits for security doors to open at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Robin Farris, waves to family and friends while signing out of the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023. Convicted of murdering her former lover Beatrice King in February 1990, she was being released on parole about eight years early.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News A prison ID card and a cardboard box and envelope containing all of Robin Farris’s possessions, in the waiting area at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Robin Farris, center, smiles for a selfie with the two attorneys who worked for her release from prison at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023. At left, Kristen Nelson, and Risa Wolf-Smith.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Robin Farris is overcome with emotion after being released.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News “You are beautiful, beautiful!” Robin Farris, at right, declares to her daughter Janelle Elrod of Colorado Springs, as Janelle cries in delight at finally being able to see and hold her mother in person after more than 30 years.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Robin Farris holds her weeping daughter Janelle Elrod in the waiting area of at the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Attorney Risa Wolf-Smith embraces an overcome Janelle Elrod, as Elrod’s mother Robin Farris, behind at right, is released on parole about eight years early from the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News As attorney Kristen Nelson, right, looks on, Janelle Elrod shrieks in delight at the sight of her mother Robin Farris being released from prison.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Janelle Elrod wipes tears from her eyes as she and her mother Robin Farris, left, walk out of the Denver Women's Correctional Facility on April 5, 2023.