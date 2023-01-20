Robin Farris has an early chance at parole after more than 30 years in prison

“There was a lot of crying; there was a lot of joy,” Farris said. “A lot of tears. Tears of joy.”

She immediately called family members based in Pueblo and Aurora, who knew about the 9:30 call, and they were elated.

“It was a feeling of relief, of thankfulness — extreme thankfulness,” Farris said. “Probably some joyful screams that happened as well. It was phenomenal.”

Early release is not a sure thing. She still has to persuade the nine-member parole board she has earned it, and is a good candidate for redemption. She is one of 24 people to whom Gov. Jared Polis granted some form of clemency on Dec. 27.

Farris was the only one on that list to receive what’s called “immediate parole eligibility.”

Of the 23 other recipients of Polis’ clemency grants in 2022, 19 received pardons; one received a commutation and a pardon; and three were granted parole. That makes Farris the only recipient to have to sit before a parole board.

She is unique in other ways also: she is the only Black woman granted a form of clemency from a Colorado governor in more than 30 years. She is also the third-longest-serving woman in the Colorado prison system.

The crime

The murder happened almost 33 years ago. Robin Farris, who grew up in Pueblo, was convicted of first-degree felony murder for the February 19, 1990 shooting of her former lover, Beatrice King, at King’s apartment in Aurora. She was arrested early the following morning.

CPR was unable to locate any of King’s relatives to comment on Farris’s clemency. The governor’s office declined to release documents related to the clemency, so it is unknown whether they were contacted before Polis made his decision.

The memories of that night have never left Farris.

“What happened in 1990 was devastating. It was traumatic for Bea’s family as well as mine. And it definitely should have never happened. I have always since that day taken accountability and responsibility for the death of Bea,” Farris said. “There's a family out there that’s still grieving, and so I’m very mindful of that.”

If released, she said, she will not be allowed to contact King’s family, but if they reached out to her she would welcome it.

“I would definitely want them to know how regretful I am that I took somebody that they loved from them,” Farris said. “How my actions certainly devastated them, changed the dynamic of their family unit. And for that, I am so, so, so sorry. So sorry.”

At the time, Farris was 28 years old and the mother of a six-year-old daughter. After growing up in Pueblo, she moved to New Orleans, where she experienced a violent sexual assault that she didn’t talk about until five years ago.

“Having been the victim of a sexual assault, a violent sexual assault, has had a lasting effect,” she said. “Back in the 1980s when this happened, the narrative around something like this happening didn’t give an opportunity for a woman to discuss it.”

So she didn’t.

“I didn’t tell anybody. Nobody knew anything about it. So I carried this around with me for a long, long, long, long time,” Farris said. Rather than open up, she began to carry a gun so she would feel safe in the world, what she called a “dysfunctional survival skill.” Then she moved back to Colorado, this time setting up in Aurora, where she had family.

She then got into, and was close to the end of, a relationship with King, to whose apartment she arrived carrying the gun. After a quarrel related to their break-up, Farris shot and killed King.

“There were dysfunctions in our relationship, but that in no way justifies my actions or my behaviors that night,” Farris said.

The charge

Farris was not only charged with murder, but also with burglary.

At the time, the burglary charge, when combined with the murder, turned the crime into felony murder, allowing for the long sentence after conviction. Felony murder is when a murder happens during the course of another crime, even if it was not committed after deliberation. Examples of it would include a person driving the get-away car to a robbery where someone ended up shot and killed could be convicted of murder under felony murder rules.

In 2021, the Colorado legislature changed the law. Now, a murder without deliberation committed during another crime will be charged as second-degree murder. That change was among the reasons Polis cited in his letter to grant Farris a chance at parole.



Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Attorneys Kristen Nelson, left, and Risa Wolf-Smith represent Robin Farris in her clemency request. Photographed in Denver, Jan. 19, 2023.

The clemency application

Since her sentence, which Farris began serving in a facility in Cañon City until Denver Women’s was built, Farris has made petitions for post-conviction relief which were all denied, but she didn’t give up hope.

“It started with the direct appeal after trial, and then every single appeal after that. Every appeal was unsuccessful,” Farris recalled. “It was long; it was arduous, and it was unsuccessful.”

That left clemency as the only option to shorten the mandatory 40 years her life sentence required she serve. In 2019, through a lawyer, she made an application for clemency, but it was denied. In 2020, she made another one on her own, and her new lawyers, Risa Wolf-Smith and Kristen Nelson, wrote a “Supplement to Executive Clemency Reconsideration Packet and Video” to support it in June 2021.

Neither attorney was an expert on clemency. Wolf-Smith, a partner at the firm Holland & Hart, where she has worked 35 years, specialized in bankruptcy and restructuring. The firm allowed her to use some of her time there to work on Farris’ case.

Nelson is currently Executive Director of the Spero Justice Center, a small Colorado-based non-profit that fights excessive sentencing practices in the US. Before that, she worked as an attorney with the Colorado public defender’s office from 2011 until 2018.

In her new role, she decided to write a Law Review article about the work she was doing. She sought voices from inmates. An abstract of the article circulated through correctional spaces and it got into Farris’ hands. She wrote Nelson, sharing her story without asking for legal help.

“I found her writing really persuasive,” Nelson said. It led her to learn Farris had been convicted of felony murder, which Nelson had heard through the legal grapevine might soon be sentenced as second-degree murder. Nelson was also acquainted with Wolf-Smith, and knew she was looking for a more people-focused case to take on pro-bono.