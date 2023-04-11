Democrats make last-minute changes to a bill that makes it easier to sue firearms manufacturers at Polis’ request

A bill that would make it easier to sue the firearms industry is close to crossing the finish line, but it will get there with some potentially significant last-minute changes.

The bill, SB23-168, had passed both chambers of the legislature with relatively few changes. But then, late last week, a bipartisan committee of lawmakers agreed to delete several passages, partially at the request of Gov. Jared Polis.

The bill, overall, is meant to make it easier for people to sue firearm manufacturers, who are currently shielded from civil liability in a way that most industries are not.

The amendment narrows that change, reducing and simplifying the list of reasons that people can sue a gun company. The bill’s sponsors — all Democrats — unanimously agreed to the revisions.

What actually changed?

The original bill created a new “code of conduct” for firearms makers and sellers and allowed people to sue when the industry violates that code. The amendment eliminates that code of conduct and instead holds the industry responsible only for upholding existing laws.

For example, the original version of the bill declares that “firearm industry members have a lawful duty and responsibility to take reasonable precautions to prevent foreseeable risks to life, health, safety and well-being of the citizens of Colorado.”

The original bill also outlined a list of specific responsibilities for the industry, such as thwarting “straw” purchases and preventing sales to people “at substantial risk” of hurting themselves or illegally hurting others. It also said that guns can’t be marketed or sold in a way that targets minors or that “promotes” the use of illegal aftermarket modifications.

Those responsibilities are all struck from the amended bill. Instead, it now says that companies can be sued if they fail to “follow Colorado law.” It specifically refers to the Colorado Consumer Protection Act, which prohibits deceptive and unfair trade practices, as well as the state’s laws on firearm sales.