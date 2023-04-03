Bills raising the age to buy a gun to 21 and expanding ‘red flag’ orders headed to the governor’s desk

Debating the future of guns in Colorado

While Democrats are largely united behind these four bills, conservatives at the Capitol call them unconstitutional and say they will harm Coloradans, while failing to fix the problems they’re meant to address.

“The personality of Colorado is kind of the West and firearms are part of that. So I kind of hate to see this being one of the places that it's really clamped down on,” said House Minority Leader Mike Lynch.

The gun control package is moving forward against the backdrop of two recent high-profile shootings involving students from Denver East high school.

Earlier this year, 16-year-old student Luis Garcia was fatally shot just outside the school. Then weeks later, a 17-year-old student shot and severely injured two administrators while they were patting him down. That student fled and later took his own life.

In reaction to those events, hundreds of students from numerous Denver high schools have marched on the capitol, demanding stricter gun laws.

“We shouldn't have to do this. We shouldn't have to fight for our safety. We are tired, we are terrified, and we are angry,” said Angeli Cazares, a sophomore who took part in the protests.

Marathon objections

Even though Republicans didn’t have the votes to stop the measures, the debates on the chamber floors have been among the longest lawmaking marathons in recent memory. The House spent 30 hours over a single weekend on three of the bills, until Democrats invoked a rarely used rule to limit debate.

The move sparked Republican outrage.

“The majority is basically saying to us, ‘we have a calendar we want to keep, and so we are gonna silence you on the things you want to talk about so that we can keep our calendar and we can check all the boxes and get all the policies passed we want to get passed.’ And the minority is saying, but ‘hey, wait, we have voices too,’” said Republican state Rep. Stephanie Luck from Penrose.

While Republicans tried to slow things down, there hasn’t been a groundswell of grassroots protests at the capitol like in previous years on these issues. Hearings on 2013 the bills saw the capitol encircled by protesters waving signs and honking horns, while a small plane flew overhead trailing a banner opposing gun control.

In contrast, this year’s hearings were relatively quiet.

“I think unfortunately the public is starting to understand that the Democrat supermajority really isn't interested in having a balanced discussion about any of these issues,” said Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans from Weld County.

He said that, while he’s been inundated with emails from voters in his mostly rural district opposing the bills, they don’t think their voices really matter anymore.

“With my constituents. I mean, they tell me, ‘wow, I'm surprised they let you speak at all. Why would I even go down there? If they don't listen to you, why would they listen to me?’”