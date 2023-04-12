An ode to the endangered: Classical music you should listen to for Earth Day

Music and nature share an inseparable bond. Composers like Beethoven and Dvorak have long celebrated their love of nature in music. In recent years, contemporary composers have combined their love of nature with their concern for the environment into compelling new pieces. To celebrate Earth Day, listen to these works that acknowledge humankind’s impact on our world and the millions of species that inhabit it.

"Mass for the Endangered" (2020) - Sarah Kirkland Snider

Composer Sarah Kirkland Snider was looking to harness the traditional Catholic Mass to bring attention, awareness and urgency to the earth and its creatures in trouble in what she calls both a celebration and an elegy. "The origin of the Mass is rooted in humanity’s concern for itself, expressed through worship of the divine — which, in the Catholic tradition, is a God in the image of man," says Snider. She teamed up with poet/librettist Nathaniel Bellows on this project. "Nathaniel and I thought it would be interesting to take the Mass’s musical modes of spiritual contemplation and apply them to concern for non-human life — animals, plants, and the environment."