Dominion says election disinformation spread by Fox News will cost it $1.6 billion — but can it prove that?

She said it’s not necessarily surprising that jurisdictions have stayed with the company despite the false claims.

“Most jurisdictions don't change their voting systems like every couple of years, right? They change them 10 years, 15 years,” Smith said.

A lot of that is due to the huge cost, she said, as well as administrative challenges.

Smith said it is very difficult to predict what could happen to Dominion’s business years into the future, for instance if a jurisdiction does shut Dominion out of the bidding process.

“Where previously they had an okay relationship, or a state might say, ‘well, we're gonna go with this brand and then find out, oh, on second thought, we're not because the pushback is really hard.’ I suspect there's a lot of that and more than what actually shows on the surface,” Smith said.

Professor Niefhoff said while an increase in business is to some degree at odds with seeking monetary damages, Dominion can still make the case that growth has been thwarted.

“Dominion could have an argument that, although their business statements have gone up, it hasn't gone up as much as it would've gone up, but for the defamatory statements.”

Shasta County, California — harbinger or outlier?

Dominion does already have some examples it can point to. The most recent is Shasta County in the northernmost part of California. The county’s contract with Dominion wasn’t up for renewal until 2025, but local officials there decided to take it up sooner.

“We're talking about the Dominion voting contract and how we are going to trust this contract or not. And are you going to help us restore trust with Dominion or not?” Shasta County Board Supervisor Patrick Henry Jones asked the local clerk and recorder during a public meeting in January on the future of the contract.

He said public trust in Dominion “doesn’t exist within Shasta County.”

The clerk vehemently disputed that assertion and argued that getting rid of Dominion would be not only a logistical nightmare for her office, but also a huge cost to the county. The law requires it to have at least some machines to allow those with disabilities to vote independently. But her objections didn’t change the outcome; last month the board voted 3-2 to stop doing business with Dominion.

“Our board of supervisors voted to cancel the Dominion contract without any regard or request for information from the elected registrar of voters,” said Joanna Francescut, the assistant county clerk who runs the day-to-day elections office.